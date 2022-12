ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department’s Lifelong Learning will present Winter Wednesdays.

Winter Wednesdays with Lifelong Learning on January 11th – 18th and 25th at the Northside Recreation Center in Rock Hill at 11:30 AM.

Registration begins Monday, December 12.

The topics range from Author and Journalist Claudia Smith Brinson to How to Protect Your Digital Data.