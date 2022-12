TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tega Cay’s new park is being celebrated with new trees at last week’s Arbor Day Celebration.

The City of Tega Cay leaders planted a tree at the new Catawba Park honoring former Mayor David O’Neal.

The Former Tega Cay Mayor, and incoming House 66, David O’Neal says it was a special moment to have a Japanese Maple tree dedicated in his honor.

