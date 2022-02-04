Lesslie Fire Department Annual BBQ & Bake Sale!

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Firefighters at Lesslie Fire Department have been working all week to get 3,000 pounds of BBQ ready for this weekend’s BBQ and Bake Sale at the fire department.

In the 63rd year, Chief Tommy White says this fundraiser is important to the department because it will help them buy rescue equipment they need to better respond to emergency calls.

Lesslie Fire Dept. BBQ & Bake Sale

Friday, Feb. 4th & Saturday Feb. 5th

11 AM | Take Out Only

Lesslie Fire Department

3191 Neelys Creek Rd. | York County

