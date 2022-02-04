Lancaster Mayor Talks Residential Growth in City

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Its clear to see, the Panhandle of Lancaster County is growing constantly.

The mayor of the City of Lancaster says it is also seeing some of that growth move south, right to the heart of the city.

Leaders say the town is now expecting several hundred new homes, which the mayor hopes will drive more commercial growth to the area.

Mayor Alston DeVenny speaking at the County’s Intergovernmental Luncheon this week.

The event is a chance for all the towns in the county, plus the school district to come together and give an update on community needs.

Mayor DeVenny says two developments are already in the works, one off the By-Pass and one off of University Drive.

He says the city is in the perfect position for this growth with having the right sewer infrastructure – adding those coming to the area want a sense of place and he believes his city has that.

