CN2’s Latest News

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here we grow! Mayor DeVenny says two developments are already in the works in the City of Lancaster. He says the city is in the perfect position for this growth those coming to the area want a sense of place and he believes his city has that.

And, its back! Lesslie Fire Department’s annual BBQ Fundraiser. We learn how the proceeds from the sale this weekend will help first responders respond to calls faster.

Plus, CN2’s Sports continues with the rundown of national signing day celebrations including a school that is honoring 15 student athletes.

We have those stories and more. Click above for our latest newscast.