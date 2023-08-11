“Less Than Three Foundation” set to hold weekend-long event for community

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – South Carolina Representative, Brandon Guffey joined CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil in the studio to talk about the inaugural event for his non-profit, the Less Than Three Foundation”.

From a poker run, to local shopping, and even a music festival, there’s so many events planned for August 18th – 20th in Rock Hill!

The Less Than Three Foundation was founded after Guffey’s son Gavin died by suicide in 2022 after he was sexually extorted online.

Since then, Guffey has worked to fight the crime and those criminals targeting youth online.

Guffey recently pushed “Gavin’s Law” through the South Carolina Statehouse, creating penalties for the crime, as well as school districts will be required to inform all students and facility about the new bill, educating them about the crime, plus criminals would be held accountable.

The event, Wheelin’ in Rock Hill will honor Gavin as well as raise awareness about youth and their mental health.

The fun is free for everyone and begins Friday, August 18th and runs through August 20th with “Church with the Guffeys”.

For a full list events, visit: https://lessthan3sc.org/wheelin-on-the-rock/?fbclid=IwAR2Hm5dgH3pM7F8SymHrjcFkjV5hM77wHbre0TcWEve7_TiuAWwCGmCykSY