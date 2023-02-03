Legion Collegiate pauses football program

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “A lot of discussion went into this. We considered multiple challenges facing the program and determined this to be the right move at this time.” That’s the word from Rich Posipanko, the Legion Athletic Director.

They go on to say the limited number of student-athletes, game scheduling issues and the lack of football facilities are the leading reasons for what they’re calling a pause in its football program.

The Academy says there is a chance the program will come back. They say a committee is being organized to take up the challenges that led to the program being paused. CN2 News is working to learn more.

See official press release below:

Legion Collegiate Academy to Pause Football Program

ROCK HILL, SC – The Legion Collegiate Academy football program will be paused, effective immediately.

The 2022 season was the fourth football season for the Lancers. The decision to pause the football program was made at the Legion Collegiate Academy Board meeting this week and was agreed to by the members of the board, school and athletics administrators along with Pinnacle Charter Academies management. “We did not come to this decision lightly, nor do we expect this to be a permanent move,” Legion Director of Athletics Rich Posipanko said. “A lot of discussion went into this. We considered multiple challenges facing the program and determined this to be the right move at this time.”

The primary issues that led to the decision to pause the program are a limited number of student-athletes on the roster and remaining in the program, issues scheduling games and the lack of a football facility to play home games.

Posipanko said a committee will be formed immediately to take up the challenges that led to the program being paused. Board member Judge Collier, Sr., whose son Judge Collier, Jr., played at Legion and earned a football scholarship to the University of South Carolina where he is currently enrolled, will serve on the committee along with Mike Drummond, former Associate Athletic Director at Winthrop University, South Pointe and York Prep.

“We will constantly evaluate where we are as a school and as an athletics department to make sure we are serving our students the best way possible,” Posipanko said. “Our mission is focused on both academics and athletics, and we keep

that mission in mind with everything we do.”

Current and potential student-athletes at Legion Collegiate will still be able to play football. Students interested in participating in a sport not offered by Legion may attend Legion, taking advantage of the dual enrollment classes and the split session class schedule, while competing for the high school in the district zone where they live.

Legion Collegiate Academy is dedicated to offering its students a wide range of athletic opportunities. The Lancers will continue to sponsor the sports of basketball (B/G), golf (B/G), lacrosse (B/G), soccer (B/G), tennis (B/G), volleyball (B/G), baseball and softball.

About Legion Collegiate Academy: Legion Collegiate Academy (LCA), located in Rock Hill, S.C., serves high school students in a safe, small and family friendly setting. Our students seek the opportunity and challenge of rigorous curriculum, high academic standards and elite athletics while also earning up to two years of college credit.

LCA serves students in grades 9-12 using an honors curriculum in 9th and 10 grades with a dual enrollment curriculum in 11th and

12th grades