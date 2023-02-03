York County detectives investigate first homicide of 2023

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says its investigating its first homicide of 2023 after a person was found stabbed in Fort Mill.

According to officials, deputies were called to a home on Thursday, February 2nd in the Beacon Knoll Villas, which is a gated community off of Pleasant Road in Fort Mill, to assist emergency medical personnel with a person who was unconscious and not breathing.

According to officials, a victim was found with stab wounds.

Currently no charges have been made. Investigators believe this is not a random act of violence.

The identify of the victim has not been released at this time.

Detectives ask if anyone has information regarding this case to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of York County at either 1-877-409-4321 or sending tips online at crimestoppersofyorkcounty.com or using the P3 Tips app on a mobile phone.

The case remains under investigation.