CN2 Business Spotlights – Laurel Institute of Tech & Bella Ballerina

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The healthcare field can certainly use more hands and one new school opening in Fort Mill hopes to help with that need.

The Laurel Institute of Technology is set to Open in September and says it will train students for in-demand healthcare careers.

They say they are bringing a new state of the art healthcare educational facility to the area.

Laurel Institute of Technology’s Ft. Mill school will offer post-secondary students the opportunity to earn a diploma in Cardiovascular Technology in 16 months.

The institute was founded in 1985 and in addition to the new Fort Mill school on Ben Casey Drive, Laurel also has three other locations throughout Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The newest location of Bella Ballerina Dance Studio in Rock Hill is set to open soon.

Bella Ballerina is described as a children’s dance studio that offers storybook themed dance classes for children ages 18 months to 10 years old.

The classes focus on dance education, allowing children to explore movement and music through a variety of storybook themes and costumes.

Bella Ballerina Dance Studio is set to open its doors this fall and is located at 1539 Celanese Road in the Hunter’s Quest Two Building which currently has Domino’s Pizza and iRock Fitness.

