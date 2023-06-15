Got a Dad joke? We’ve got some for you and some fun Father’s Day ideas!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Want to celebrate Dad in a unique way. Here are some Father’s Day specific activities to treat your dad to some family fun!

“Millstone is celebrating Father’s Day with pizza if your indeSLICEsive.”

18 JUN, 11 AM – 1 PM

Proud Dad: Father’s Day Brunch at Rock Hill Brewing Co.

Rock Hill Brewing Company & Millstone

LOCATION: 121 Caldwell St STE 101, Rock Hill, SC

“A lion would never play golf. But a Tiger wood“! All dads can play at Mr. Putty’s Fun Park for free on Father’s Day

18 JUN 10 AM – 9 PM

Fathers Day 2023 – Dad plays FREE at Mr. Putty’s!

Mr. Putty’s Fun Park

LOCATION: 2333 Dam Rd, Tega Cay, SC

“I’m not super experienced with wood carving. I only know a whittle.” Well, you can learn more at Conn’s Home plus woodburning keychain event for Father’s Day

18 JUN, 2 PM

Sunday: Woodburned Father’s Day Keychain

Conn’s HomePlus at Manchester Village

LOCATION: 548 John Ross Pkwy, Rock Hill, SC

“What kind of car does a sheep like to drive? A Lamborghini.” Well you can see many types of cars on June 16th with the Father’s Day cruise in at Carolina Heart Specialist.

Father’s Day Cruise Jun 16 In 5:30 pm to 07:30 pm

We’re teaming up with the Master Car Club to host a car show to kick off Father’s Day weekend!

LOCATION: Carolina Heart Specialist, 1609 Constitution Blvd, Rock Hill, SC 29732

“Why did the fish cross the road? Cause it was hooked!” You and your family can go fishing for Father’s Day at Anne Springs Close Greenway

SUNDAY, JUNE 18, 2023 AT 8:30 AM – 10 AM

Father’s Day Fishing

Anne Springs Close Greenway

No experience or equipment is necessary.

Ages: Ages 8 and older*

Location: Lake Haigler’s Scoville Fishing Dock

Cost: $22 per person, 20% discount for members

Registration: Pre-registration required. Register on our website.