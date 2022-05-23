Latest Newscast – Mental Health Awareness, Lewisville Wins Upper State

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A former NFL football player and Rock Hill Native says his goal is to help young people realize their lives have value off the football field.

Catawba Community Mental Health here in Rock Hill saying it is seeing an increase in the number of young people and adults needing mental health services in the Tri -County.

After a close win against the McBee Panthers and winning the 1A Upper State the Lewisville will be moving on to compete for the state title.

