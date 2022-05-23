CN2 Sports Tonight – 3-Stripes Basketball Bringing Thousands of Top Basketball Players in the Nation to RH

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Long known for it’s football, the City of Rock Hill has quickly become a hot spot for basketball. A new partnership between the city and Three Stripes is bringing an event that will see nearly two-thousand of the top boys and girls basketball players in the nation to Rock Hill. 3-Stripes Basketball

Also, Friday night was an exciting one for the ladies as the stands were packed for York vs Catawba Ridge.

Big Ups to our area teams playing in the baseball state championships as both of them came away with game one wins at their home fields.

We have those stories and more.

