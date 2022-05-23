CN2 Digital Dashboard- Tega Cay Announces Grand Marshal and Lancaster Foundation Opens Grant App

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Ms. Ursula Kirbs will lead this year’s July 4th Parade in Tega Cay! And, grant applications are now being accepted by a Lancaster Foundation, awarding up to $7,500.

The City of Tega Cay has announced today that Ms. Ursula Kirbs will lead this year’s July 4th Land Parade parade as their Grand Marshal.

The City says you’ve probably seen her at the City Concerts dancing with pure joy in her heart. A Holocause survivor, Ms. Kirbs is also a published author and a longtime Tega Cay resident.

The Lancaster County Community Foundation is accepting applications for its 2022 grant program.

Foundation leaders say they looks for effective programs and strategies that address community needs.

The Foundation will consider grants for up to $7,500 for effective programs and strategies that address community needs and focus on arts and culture, education, and human services.