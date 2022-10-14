Lancaster’s United Way Bed Race Back on Main Street Tomorrow, Oct. 15.

The United Way of Lancaster County is bringing back the popular Bed Race to Main Street this weekend in downtown Lancaster.

It has been almost 10 years since the famous Bed Race, but it’s back and happening with

a number of businesses and organizations will literally race beds on the streets of Lancaster.

Check-in begins at 1:30pm with the Parade of Beds at 2:30. The Race begins at 3pm on Main Street in Lancaster.

The driver of the United Way Pace Car will be 2022 Miss South Carolina Hunter Vaughn!

Vaughn grew up in Lancaster County and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School.

She studied at Clemson University and is now an RN in Labor & Delivery at Piedmont Medical Center.