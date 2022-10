ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Hundreds of residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The walk is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The event take place tomorrow – Saturday, October 15th at Winthrop Coliseum.

Registration gets underway at 9 AM with the walk taking place at 9:45 AM.