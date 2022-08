LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Police are asking for your assistance in locating 3 year old Zoya Meredith who was last seen at 8:50 am this morning, Friday, August 12.

Zoya was last seen with her biological mom Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, who is prohibited by DSS from having any contact with the child.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zoya is urged to contact the Lancaster Police at 803.283.3313 or by calling or texting the Anonymous Tip Line at 803.289.6040.