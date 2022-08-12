Victim Runs Inside Bank Asking for Help

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two Rock Hill men were charged with Strong Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy during a home improvement project.



The Police Department says Lamar Douglas, 42, and Wali Mel-Quan Rhinehart, 30, got into an argument with the victim who was demolishing a house in the 700 block of Green Street in Rock Hill Thursday morning around 9.

The report says the two suspects were upset about a shed on the property that was being torn down and told the victim they wanted money for the shed or they would physically assault him.

Investigators say the victim agreed to pay the suspects. One suspect jumped into the car with the victim and directed the victim to drive to the bank for the money. Authorities say when the victim arrived at the bank, he ran inside yelling for help.

After canvassing the area the suspects were located and taken to the Rock Hill Jail.

