Lancaster Police Investigating Shooting

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Police are investigating a shooting that occurred this past Wednesday, April 6 around 8:30 pm on N. Gregory Street in Lancaster.

A 31-year-old male, was taken to MUSC Health-Lancaster by a civilian and was later transferred to another nearby medical facility for multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body. His condition is unknown at this time.

A suspect has been identified, but has not been arrested at this time.

This incident is under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department, with assistance from members of the Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174, or the Anonymous Tip Line at (803) 289-6040.