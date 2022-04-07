CHESTER COUNTY S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Solicitor’s office telling CN2 that Kenneth Wherry was found guilty of murder on this Thursday, his sentence, 45 years.

Earlier this week jury selection was underway in Chester County in the state versus Kenneth Wherry. He was on trial for the murder of Antonio Thompson in February of 2021.

Authorities say Thompson’s body was found in a wooded area off Woods Road – they believe wherry shot Thompson and later disposed of the body.

At the time of the crime a motive had not been released, but investigators say the use of crack cocaine was an important factor that led to the crime.