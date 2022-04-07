NAMI Piedmont Tri-County hires Executive Director: Bringing Passion

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS)- It’s official: Robert White is taking over as NAMI Piedmont Tri-County Executive Director. This experienced healthcare professional brings his passion for community health and safety to this role.

White brings 35 years of experience in healthcare as a Nationally Registered Paramedic. He has also served in several roles such as an EMS Director, Assistant Chief of Operations, and Assistant Chief of Community Relations.

Today he is already on the job teaching a class at NAMI is best known for the nonprofit Safe Kids of York County, that he founded.

White takes over the seat from Jennifer Waaler who abruptly left in February, just several weeks after she began.

NAMI Piedmont Tri-County focuses on mental health awareness, support and education.

Click for News Story Above, Press Release Below:

NAMI Piedmont Tri-County hires Robert D. White, MBA, NRP, as NAMI Piedmont Tri-County’s Executive Director effective April 1, 2022.

NAMI Piedmont Tri-County, an established organization in mental health awareness, support, and education, is pleased to announce Robert’s appointment to support the counties of Chester, Lancaster, and York in SC. Betsey O’Brien, former Executive Director will transition to the position of Board President.

Robert, the new executive director of NAMI Piedmont Tri-County, said, “We know mental health does not discriminate; it can impact our loved ones regardless of one’s age, gender, social status, race, or ethnicity. NAMI Piedmont Tri-County’s mission is to provide support, education, advocacy, and outreach to those in need as well as their families and friends.”

Robert joins NAMI with 35 years of experience in healthcare as a Nationally Registered Paramedic. Over his Emergency Medical Services career, he has held many key positions, including EMS Director, Assistant Chief of Operations, and Assistant Chief of Community Relations. His passion for the community is well known. Robert founded and remains active in a nonprofit organization targeting the number one killer of children, which is preventable injuries. Safe Kids York County is still active in keeping children safe today. Robert holds a Master of Business Management (MBA) from Liberty University and remains certified as a Nationally Registered Paramedic along with several other EMS instructor credentials. Robert can now be reached at rdwhite@namipiedmont.org

Steve Vogel, the current board president for NAMI Piedmont Tri-County, said that the board of directors unanimously voted to hire Robert as Executive Director. “Robert is a great fit for NAMI PTC and the board of directors is very confident that Robert will do an amazing job. Robert is well-known in the Tri-County area and is extremely personable” Steve stated.