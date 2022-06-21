Lancaster Police Investigate Shooting and Wreck Overnight

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster Police officials say they are investigating a shooting and wreck that happened Monday in the 700 block of Highway 9 By-Pass West.

Authorities say police responded to a call an found the vehicle, a Ford Crown Victoria, down an embankment in the 700 block off of Highway 9 By-Pass West shortly before midnight last night.

The vehicle had heavy damage from the collision, as well as multiple gunshots, police say.

Police say the driver also had gunshot wounds and was taken to MUSC Health-Lancaster and flown to another medical facility.

The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police say this incident is still under investigation and are asking for assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174, or the Anonymous Tip Line at (803) 289-6040.