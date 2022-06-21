Crowded Lancaster County Animal Shelter Needs Help

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Animal Shelter says it works hard to avoid it, but with the growing amount of dogs coming into its shelter with no where to go, they may have no other choice but to euthanize some of the animals.

The dogs are either owner surrender, strays or brought in by animal control.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the need to get these dogs a forever home and what the animal caretakers are asking of county leaders.

If you would like to volunteer or learn more about adoption, visit: https://www.lancastersheltersc.com/