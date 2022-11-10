Lancaster Mom Sentenced to 27 Years for Involvement in Child’s Death

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 30 year old Shaquanda Page of Lancaster was sentenced to 27 years behind bars on Thursday, November 10th after pleading guilty for her involvement in the death of her 14 month old child.

According to 6th Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman, Lancaster Police were called to a house on Pardue Street on February 22, 2021 to respond to an unconscious child.

Police found the 14 month old child unconscious and unresponsive.

Officials say she as transported to a hospital were she was pronounced dead.

After a thorough investigation into the household and the surviving siblings, Page and the biological father David White were charged with homicide by child abuse and 6 counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

An autopsy showed the child died from dehydration and malnutrition as a result of starvation.

The full release from the solicitor’s office is below.

“Shaquanda Page, 30 of Lancaster was sentenced to 27 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections on Thursday, November 10 after entering a guilty plea in Lancaster County General Sessions Court

On February 22, 2021, the Lancaster Police Department responded to 2404 Pardue Street in response to an unconscious child. They found the 14 month old victim unconscious and unresponsive. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased. An autopsy revealed that the child died from dehydration and malnutrition as a result of starvation. After a thorough investigation into the household and the surviving siblings, the biological mother Shaquanda Page and the biological father David White were charged with homicide by child abuse and 6 counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

Page pled guilty to Homicide by Child Abuse and five counts of Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child. She was sentenced to 27 years in the Department of Corrections on the Homicide by Child Abuse charge, and 10 years on each Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child charge. The sentences are all to run concurrently.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Solicitors Melissa McGinnis and Luck Campbell. The Honorable Daniel D. Hall presided. Representatives from the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Lancaster Police Department and the South Carolina Department of Social Services were present in the court room and spoke during the plea. Coroner Karla Knight said, I’ve been at the Coroner’s Office for 17 years and this is the worst child death from neglect that I’ve ever seen.” Solicitor Newman stated, “I would ask our community to pray for the victim’s family and siblings. Any case where a child is harmed is a difficult case, and this has to be one of the worst we’ve dealt with. Judge Hall’s sentence ensures that each sibling will be well into adulthood before Ms. Page is eligible for release.”