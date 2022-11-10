Fort Lawn Judge Charged With Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor

FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents say a Fort Lawn municipal court judge was arrested and is currently facing charges related to the Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

According to the warrant 75 year old Johnny Ray Steele was charged with one count of second degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and two counts of third degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

SLED agents say they were asked by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office to investigate Steele after he was found to have sent himself and saved 15 separate pictures of a naked minor in August.

Those same photos were previously deleted in July when SLED agents say they interviewed Steele and told him the pictures were inappropriate.

SLED also adds that the case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

According to the , Steele serves as Chief Judge in Fort Lawn.