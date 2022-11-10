SC Christmas Show in Yorkville Marketplace Set to Inspire you for the Holidays

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – It’s beginning to look like a lot like Christmas in downtown York and Yorkville Marketplace is bringing out all of the lights and tinsel – preparing for its 3rd annual South Carolina Christmas show that’s happening this weekend.

Owner, Kathy Holbert says they plan to have 100 plus vendors inside and out the marketplace along with its permanent vendors inside. There will be food trucks, a ferris wheel, a carousel, live music, dancing and more throughout the weekend.

Yorkville Marketplace Owner Kathy Holbert says, “This is truly a home town experience, I always like to say that I want to deliver a hallmark Christmas. I think York is the perfect little town to capture that spirit and engage people in it. So that kind of is what we tailor our events after, so I think it is a much more afford for the family and friends”

The fun begins this Friday, November 11th at 10 AM. The South Carolina Christmas Show is also Saturday and Sunday. It is also free to attend.

Want to go?

Yorkville Marketplace

108 CONGRESS ST N

YORK, South Carolina 29745

(803) 620-6299

yorkvillemarketplace@gmail.com