Lancaster County’s Winter Storm Aftermath

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than 7,000 people in Lancaster County lost power during the height of Winter Storm Izzy and many are still without power this Monday.

Duke Energy says ice accumulation and wind caused trees to fall on power lines causing power outages.

Utility crews contracted with Duke Energy are working to restore power. Hundreds of extra utility workers flooded into the Palmetto state, including Lancaster County, to help.

Duke Energy says they staged more than 10,000 workers from outside the Carolinas to make sure they were prepared to respond. They hope to have power restored by midnight, Monday. However, that could change as additional wind gust are expected

Lancaster County’s Emergency Management Director Darren Player says his first responders worked during the storm to remove tree debris from roads. He went on to say that on Sunday, an energized power line snapped and went underneath a pickup in a yard on Doster Road. Player said no one was hurt. Though primary roads are pretty much clear, with the freezing temperatures, black ice can be a major concern in the days ahead.

Player asked that with expected below freezing temperatures Monday and in the morning, Tuesday that everyone check on their neighbors.