Schools Extend MLK Holiday Due to Winter Storm & COVID

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A number of Tri-County School Districts are extending their Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday due to COVID & the Winter Storm.

At York Prep – 26% of students and 20% of staff are out either in quarantine or testing positive for COVID, so the school is moving to virtual learning January 18th to January 21st. Students and staff return back to school on Monday, January 24th.

York School District is moving its teacher workday scheduled for Friday, February 18th to now Tuesday, January 18th which will be a student holiday and a workday for staff. Everyone returns back to the classroom on Wednesday, January 19th.

Clover School District is also moving up a teacher workday to Tuesday, January 18th. That day is also a student holiday and virtual workday for staff. They will return back to school on Wednesday, January 19th.

The Rock Hill School District, the Fort Mill School District, the Chester County School District and the Lancaster County School District are all using tomorrow, Tuesday, January 18th, as an E-learning Day or Remote Learning Day due to the forecast of refreezing ice which school leaders say will make it unsafe to open the buildings and create unsafe traveling conditions.