LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With a new year just days away, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that another trip around the sun isn’t an excuse to endanger others.

The law enforcement agency is continuing their Sober or Slammer campaign where they highly encourage people to avoid drinking and driving over the Holiday weekend.

CN2’s Zane Cina learning how Drivers can stay safe while celebrating the start of 2023.