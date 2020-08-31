Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Make Heroin Arrest

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) 72-year-old, Oscar Jerry Roberts, of Brooklyn Avenue, in Lancaster, was arrested this past Saturday, August 28, 2020. Roberts had 15 warrants in the culmination of a drug investigation that began this spring.

On four separate occasions earlier this summer, in June and July, Roberts sold what officers suspected to be Heroin to a source of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force.

Roberts made the sales from his home and vehicle. During one of the transactions, Roberts reportedly sold more than four grams of Heroin. He was then charged with three counts of Distribution of Heroin, one count of Trafficking Heroin 4-14 Grams, and four counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance in Proximity to a School or Park (South Middle School).

Task Force agents and State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents severed a search warrant for Roberts’ home and the vehicle on July 21, 2020. Agents found and seized 197 grams of what they believed was Heroin with a street value of $60,000.00, 695 Suboxone strips with a street value of $5,000.00, two handguns, $33,982.00 cash, and the vehicle.

Officials got warrants and charged Roberts with Trafficking Heroin More than 28 Grams, Possession with Intent to Distribute Suboxone, two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance in Proximity to a School or Park, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime. Roberts was not arrested at that time as the investigation continued.

Earlier this August, Roberts was suspected of selling more Heroin to a source working with the Task Force, and received more warrants charging him with Distribution of Heroin and Distribution of a Controlled Substance in Proximity to a School or Park were obtained.

Roberts was found at his home Saturday morning and was taken into custody. He was booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center and appeared before a magistrate, who denied his bond.

“Roberts had a robust business selling heroin based upon the large quantities involved and the amount of cash found,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Our agents, with the assistance of SLED, worked this case for several months and removed lots of heroin, cash, and two guns from the drug trade in Lancaster County. Heroin use and abuse is a huge problem in our county, and we answer overdose calls daily. I hope the judicial system assists us in keeping Roberts out of the pipeline for a while.”