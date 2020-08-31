UPDATE: 2 Dead After Son-in-Law shoots his Mother-in-Law

Latest from the York County Coroner – Son-in-Law shoots and kills his Mother-in-Law and then himself. Both died at the scene. Details:

August 31, 2020

The York County Coroner’s Office responded to H and R Block on Main Street in Fort Mill this afternoon to investigate two deaths. Deborah Elaine Buchanan (DOB 9/11/1951) of Charlotte, died from a gunshot wound. The second decedent, James Alexander Vinton (DOB 3/30/1981) of Rock Hill, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both decedents died at the scene. Mr. Vinton was a son-in-law to Ms. Buchanan.

The Coroner’s Office and Fort Mill Police Department will continue to investigate further details of the shooting. Autopsy and toxicology test results are pending.

Sabrina Gast, RN, MSN, F-ABMDI

York County Coroner

FORT MILL POLICE DEPARTMENT — At approximately 1:13 P.M. today, officers responded to H&R Block, 239 Main Street, Fort Mill, South Carolina, in reference to a shooting incident that had just taken place.

Upon the officers arrival at the scene, two persons were located, and determined to be deceased.

There is absolutely no imminent threat to the public, in connection with this incident.

A complete investigation is currently underway, and further details will be provided, as they become available.

UPDATE — The following statement is from the Fort Mill Police Department:

There has been a shooting on Main Street in Fort Mill near Tom Hall Street.

There is no threat to the public at this time. FMPD officers and investigators are investigating at this time.

Regarding the shooting on Main Street, the incident is over and there is no threat to the public.

