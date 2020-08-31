 Arrest Made by Lancaster Police Department in Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Lancaster Police Officers making an arrest in relation to a shooting this past Friday, August 28.

Officers responded to shots fired around the North Gregory and East Dunlap Streets in Lancaster.

One male victim was identified, being shot in a lower extremity. He was later treated and released from M-USC Lancaster.

30-year-old, Malcolm Eugene Belk, of Lancaster, was identified as a suspect in the case. Lancaster Police Department officers arrested Belk at a home on N. Ferguson Street about two hours after the shooting.

Belk was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Belk was denied bond and remains at the Lancaster County Detention Center.

At the time of the crime, Belk was wearing an ankle monitor and was out on bond for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, first degree burglary, domestic violence, possession of a stolen pistol, three different drug possession charges and indecent exposure.