Newlyweds Win $250,000 Lottery Ticket Out of Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A newlywed couple is excited to celebrate their new life together, with big winnings.

The husband bought a $2 lottery ticket at Jack’s Convenience Store on Pageland Highway in Lancaster. He gave it to his bride to scratch.

She won them a $250,000 lottery prize.

The newlyweds, who did not want to be identified, but they say couldn’t be happier.

“We are going to start our own business,” the wife told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

Jack’s Convenience Store of Lancaster Inc., in Lancaster, got a commission of $2,500 for selling the winning ticket.