Lancaster County Sheriff arrests 2 while conducting search warrant

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office just releasing details from an arrest last week.

On Friday, May 5th, the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force arrested Jarkevious Frazier, age 34, and Heather Kennington, also age 34 on multiple drug and weapons charges.

Agents of the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force opened an investigation at a home on 1399 Locustwood Avenue in Lancaster. They say an undercover source purchased suspected Fentanyl from a person at the property. A search warrant was obtained, and agents along with members of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), a K-9 team, and personnel of Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services went to the home early last Friday morning to serve the search warrant.

Officials say entry was gained without incident. Frazier and Kennington were there along with eight other adults in various rooms of the house, a camper on the property, and a car in the yard. All were detained. No one other than Frazier and Kennington was charged. During the search agents found 11.76 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 8.61 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 4.03 grams of suspected Marijuana, and two Schedule IV controlled substance tablets. Agents also seized drug paraphernalia including smoking pipes and scales, a Marlin .22 caliber rifle, and $1,632.00 cash.

Frazier was charged with Trafficking Fentanyl 4-14 Grams, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime, Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Convicted of a Violent Felony, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance in Proximity to Erwin Elementary School.

Kennington was charged with Trafficking Fentanyl 4-14 Grams, two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance in Proximity to Erwin Elementary School.

“We were surprised to find so many people on this property last Friday morning, but we were glad the targets of the investigation were there and the operation was conducted without any problems,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We seized a substantial amount of Fentanyl which continues to harm people in our community, and we were able to make significant charges on Frazier and Kennington who remain behind bars.”

Bond was denied for Frazier and Kennington, and both remain in jail.