Det. Mike Doty Memorial Run Set for Saturday – Laurabree speaks with Keystone Substance Abuse Services about race

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The 4th Annual Detective Mike Doty Memorial Run is coming up this weekend in Fort Mill. The event honors and remembers Detective Doty who was tragically killed 5 years ago during an ambush attack. He lost his life in the line of duty and three other officers were seriously hurt, Buddy Brown, Kyle Cummings and Randy Clinton.

The run benefits Keystone Substance Abuse Services, an organization he worked with closely. See our interview for more details and click here for race information.

Remembering Det. Mike Doty

Melaina Maturo & Laurabree Monday