Lancaster County Paramedic Recognized For Sacrifice in Virginia

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County paramedic who lost is life to Covid-19 last year will be recognized with 70 other fallen EMS and Air Medics at the 2022 National EMS Weekend of Honor.

Richard McKinney, who was employed with Lancaster County EMS for 8 years, is the first in Lancaster to be selected for this recognition which will take place mid-July.

Leaders in Lancaster County say that a small group with the Emergency Medical Services and McKinney’s family will travel to Arlington, Virginia for the ceremony.

