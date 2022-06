ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s Sports Reporter Jeremy Wynder is getting married! He and his future bride, Shayna Jenkins, who met as students at Winthrop University, are tieing the knot this weekend here in rock hill.

