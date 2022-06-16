Woman Killed on Birthday in Crash – Other Driver Disregarded Stop Sign

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner just releasing the name of a woman who was killed sadly on her 47th birthday.

The Coroner says Jennifer Timmons was the driver of a Nissan Altima that was hit by a Nissan Versa, that according to highway patrol ran a stop sign Wednesday at the intersection of at Old Limestone Road and Meadow Road.

Timmons, from Smyrna, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say 47-year-old Amy Staff, 47, was driving south on Meadow Road when she disregarded a stop sign at old Limestone Road and collided with Timmons car.

Staff is charged with disregarding a stop sign – the case is still under investigation.