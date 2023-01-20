Lancaster County Officials Getting Ideas After Touring Horry County Detention Center

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Getting locked up in Lancaster County won’t be the same in just a few years, all thanks to a project looking to bring a new detention center to the area.

The current facility hasn’t seen any major changes since 1997 and is often over capacity which has caused the South Carolina Department of Corrections to push county officials to either make changes or move prisoners.

Lancaster County officials feel the answer to this problem is building a new prison, which is why the Sheriff and County Council members toured another county Prison in hopes of finding some inspiration.

CN2’s Zane Cina learning what they saw and what they hope to add to the County’s new detention center.