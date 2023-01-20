Clover School District puts Shovels in the Ground to Mark the Start of High School Renovations

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Clover School District held a ground breaking this Friday, January 20, announcing changes coming to Clover High School.

The school is receiving a revamp to its car line, as well as a new commons center, improvements for the cafeteria, and a new athletic facility.

Along side these improvements a new, second high school will be built in the Clover School District within the next three years, with plans for a new middle school to feed into the already existing Clover High school.

The renovations at Clover High School will take place throughout this year, with some of the new additions, like the athletic facility being worked on while school is in session. Any construction expected to interrupt classroom time will take place during the summer.