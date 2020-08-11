Lancaster County Council Encourages Face Coverings in Public Places

LANCASTER, S.C. – Given the dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases state-wide, Governor McMaster issued an executive order earlier this month urging counties to enact appropriate legislative measures to encourage or require the use of face coverings in public.

The order also requires the use of masks for specific events and types of business, but not all.

Based on the recommendations of public health authorities and recognizing the serious threat to the public health, safety and welfare of our citizens, on Aug. 10, Lancaster County Council passed a resolution effective immediately that strongly urges all individuals in the county to wear face coverings in certain situations and locations while in public places and when social distancing (six-foot distance from others) cannot be achieved.

Businesses and events covered by the governor’s executive order must continue to follow the state requirements. Effective Thursday, Aug. 13th, patrons and employees of all county-owned facilities are required to wear masks with some exceptions.

The Fort Mill Town Council also voted Monday Night not to extend an emergency ordinance that would keep a mask requirement in place for 60 more days.