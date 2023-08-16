Lancaster County adopts new long term Strategic Plan to address growth in the area

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A blueprint has bee created to help Lancaster County focus its resources on one long-term vision for the County.

It’s all part of a new strategic plan that was adopted during the recent Lancaster County Council meeting.

Officials said this plan will serve as guide for decision making over the next five years, with a heavy focus on addressing growth in Lancaster.

According to County higher-ups, the strategic plan will use five themes to better focus the county’s goals.

They include Public Safety, Infrastructure, Quality Development, Resource Optimization, and High Performance.

County Officials said these themes will act as a framework to cover the broad vision for Lancaster’s future, but each of the five will also have its own objectives to help keep County departments working towards the same goal at all times.