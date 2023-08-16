Rock Hill Board of Zoning Approves “Special Exception” for the Children’s Attention Home

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Children’s Attention Home in Rock Hill getting the green light by members of the Rock Hill Board of Zoning and Appeals to build supervised independent living homes for young adults.

Officials with the Children’s Attention Home say the homes will be located on their property, on Kuykendal Street.

The program will serve young adults ages 18 to 20 who are facing housing instability and homelessness.

This program will provide access to affordable housing and support services, creating an environment for systemic change for this at-risk population.

Each home will house 8 young adults.

