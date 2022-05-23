Lancaster Community Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations, congregations, governmental and educational institutions can now apply for additional funding through a grant from the The Lancaster County Community Foundation

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for its 2022 grant program. Eligible applicants include 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, congregations, governmental and educational institutions.

The Foundation looks for effective programs and strategies that address community needs and will prioritize requests that focus on arts and culture, education, and human services. Funding requests that fall outside of these areas will also be considered. Proposed projects or programs must serve residents of Lancaster County.

Award amounts will be determined based on the merits of the proposed project. Previous awards have ranged from $1,000 to $3,500, but the Foundation will consider awards up to $7,500. To begin the application process, visit fftcgrants.communityforce.com and select “Lancaster County Community Foundation” to access the online application. Returning applicant organizations can log in to the Online Grants Center using their previously established ID and password. First-time applicant organizations can create a new account.

Completed applications must be submitted by noon Friday, June 17. The online grant application closes promptly at 12 p.m. and will not accept late submissions.

Contact Alex Wiltberger with questions about the application process at 704.973.4914 or

awiltberger@fftc.org.

About Lancaster County Community Foundation:

The Foundation is a permanent endowment established in 1988. The Lancaster County Community Foundation benefits a wide range of charitable purposes within the county. As an affiliate of Charlotte based Foundation For The Carolinas, the Lancaster Foundation inspires philanthropy, increases charitable giving and strengthens the community. For information about the Lancaster County Community Foundation visit lancastercounty-cf.org.

Media Contact: Alex Wiltberger, Board & Grants Specialist, Foundation For The Carolinas,

awiltberger@fftc.org or 704.973.4914.