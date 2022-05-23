Memorial Day Events in the Tri-County

CHESTER, LANCASTER & YORK COUNTIES, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Tri-County is hosting Memorial Day Ceremonies and events beginning Thursday, May 26. See below a list of events honoring American Hero’s who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
If you would like to submit your event please send it to news@cn2.com. Events submitted for posting must be open to all community members and visitors.
THIS WEEKENDS EVENTS:
THURSDAY, MAY 26
Memorial Day Ceremony – Rock Hill
Thursday, May 26 | 9:00 am – 10:00 am
2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, 29745
Rock Hill Hospice and Community Center
SUNDAY, MAY 29TH
Memorial Day Ceremony – York
Sunday, May 29 | 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
23 East Liberty Street, York SC
Veterans Memorial Park
Memorial Day Ceremony – Lancaster
Sunday, May 29 | 3:00 pm
1389 Memorial Park Road, Lancaster
Lancaster Memorial Park
Memorial Day Remembrance Walk – Lancaster
Sunday, May 29 | 9:00 am – 11:00 am
453 Colonial Avenue, Lancaster, SC
Lindsay Pettus Greenway
MONDAY, MAY 30TH
Memorial Day Honor Run – Fort Mill
Monday, May 30 | 7:00 am – 10:00 am
Veterans Park (click here for sign up)
345 North White Street, Fort Mill
Memorial Day Ceremony – Fort Mill
Monday, May 30 | 10:30 am -11:30 am
Unity Cemetery, 303 Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill
Veterans Memorial Park
Memorial Day Ceremony – Tega Cay
Monday, May 30 | 10:00 am
Tega Cay Veterans Association
Living Memorial Gardens
Memorial Day Celebration – Fort Mill Ford
Monday, May 30th | 12:30 pm
801 Gold Hill Road, Fort Mill
Fort Mill Ford – Hot Dogs and Hamburgers to follow ceremony
If you would like to submit your event please send it to news@cn2.com. Events submitted for posting must be open to all community members and visitors.