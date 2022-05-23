Memorial Day Events in the Tri-County

CHESTER, LANCASTER & YORK COUNTIES, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Tri-County is hosting Memorial Day Ceremonies and events beginning Thursday, May 26. See below a list of events honoring American Hero’s who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

THIS WEEKENDS EVENTS:

THURSDAY, MAY 26

Memorial Day Ceremony – Rock Hill

Thursday, May 26 | 9:00 am – 10:00 am

2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, 29745

Rock Hill Hospice and Community Center



SUNDAY, MAY 29TH

Memorial Day Ceremony – York

Sunday, May 29 | 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

23 East Liberty Street, York SC

Veterans Memorial Park

Memorial Day Ceremony – Lancaster

Sunday, May 29 | 3:00 pm

1389 Memorial Park Road, Lancaster

Lancaster Memorial Park

Memorial Day Remembrance Walk – Lancaster

Sunday, May 29 | 9:00 am – 11:00 am

453 Colonial Avenue, Lancaster, SC

Lindsay Pettus Greenway

MONDAY, MAY 30TH

Memorial Day Ceremony – Fort Mill

Monday, May 30 | 10:30 am -11:30 am

Unity Cemetery, 303 Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill

Veterans Memorial Park

Memorial Day Ceremony – Tega Cay

Monday, May 30 | 10:00 am

Tega Cay Veterans Association

Living Memorial Gardens

Memorial Day Celebration – Fort Mill Ford

Monday, May 30th | 12:30 pm

801 Gold Hill Road, Fort Mill

Fort Mill Ford – Hot Dogs and Hamburgers to follow ceremony

