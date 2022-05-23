Lancaster Sheriff Says LOCK YOUR CAR!

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lock your Car! You think you’ve heard that message before, but plenty of people aren’t listening.

Lancaster Sheriff Barry Faile says the number of reports coming in, specifically from the Indian Land area, of car theft and cars being ransacked are increasing.

Faile says most of these cases are not break-ins because the vehicles have been unlocked. He says thieves will check for unlocked doors and move on if locked and rarely break windows.

This week he is telling the community to LOCK YOUR CAR, Don’t Ever Leave Keys In the Car, and think about Installing Security Cameras.

He also added, if you must leave valuables in the car to leave in the trunk, locked, or hide inside. He says following these steps will save you time, money and energy in the long run.