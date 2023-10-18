Lancaster Co. school Board names district’s new Superintendent

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After many interviews and discussion, the Lancaster County School Board has selected the district’s next Superintendent.

The decision took place at the board’s October 17th board meeting.

The board voted unanimously to select Dr. Rasashad Fitzpatrick as the next Superintendent. He will officially begin the job in January 2024.

This comes after current Superintendent, Dr. Jonathan Phipps announced he would retired in 2024.

Fitzpartrick currently serves as the Assistant to the Superintendent and District Ombudsman for Greenville County Schools.

Below is more information on Fitzpatrick and the board chair’s reaction to the decision.

Raashad Lamont Fitzpatrick currently serves as the Assistant to the Superintendent and District Ombudsman for Greenville County Schools. Prior to this he served as a Principal at Gaffney High School and Carver Middle School. He served as an Assistant Principal at Spartanburg High School and Whitlock Jr. High School. He was a Social Studies Teacher and Assistant Coach at Chesnee High School.

Fitzpatrick earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from West Virginia State University, a Master of Arts in Leadership Studies from Marshall University, and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from South Carolina State University.

Brad Small, Board Chair, said, “The board had a difficult decision with five strong finalists. I am confident that Dr. Fitzpatrick will serve Lancaster County School District well. We are excited to move forward to do what is best for the education of our students.”

Dr. Raashad Fitzpatrick said, “I am excited to serve as superintendent in the Lancaster County School District. I look forward to helping build on the current success in Lancaster County Schools while creating new opportunities for greater student achievement. We will fulfill the vision of “putting students first” by providing excellent experiences in academics, athletics, activities, and the arts. I invite all stakeholders to join me as we prepare our students for the future. I want to thank the school board for giving me the chance to lead in such a wonderful district.”