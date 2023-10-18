CN2 Sports – Big South media day unveils preseason polls ranking Winthrop basketball top three

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s Jeremy Wynder traveled to North Carolina to get the latest on Winthrop athletics, as the University’s Basketball team attended the Big South media day.

The media day unofficially tips off the 2023-2024 Winthrop basketball season. Preseason polls were also unveiled during the event with the Winthrop Mens Basketball team being ranked 3rd overall in the conference.

Winthrop basketball has a whole new team of players who say they are prepared to take on a new season of successes while focusing on the moment and bettering themselves each game.

See all the takeaways from the media day above.