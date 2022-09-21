Lancaster Co. First Responders Recognized for Rescuing Child from Cave

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A group of Lancaster County first responders being recognized after rescuing a child who was trapped in a cave.

The child miraculously coming out without a scratch and a story he’ll never forget.

Four of those first responders speaking virtually with News Nation on this Tuesday after the rescue got attention.

On August 13th of this year, first responders were called out to 40 Acre Rock Heritage Preserve in Lancaster County.

An 8 year old child was exploring the area known for hiking and got stuck in a cave after sliding into about a 30 degree slope, first responders say.

First responders say when they arrived on scene, they couldn’t get to the child. They went into rescue mode and came up with a plan to get him out.

Because of his body length Gillis Robinson, a Lancaster Firefighter was able to crawl inch by inch, 50 feet into the cave to get to the child who was as you can imagine scared and panicking. In the video above he explains what he and his team did to rescue the child.

Marlena Swilling, an EMT for Lancaster County EMS was also on scene. She explains in the video above what it was like that day.

The first responders, which included more than 20 including volunteers were honored at the recent county council meeting.

Leaders with Lancaster County Fire say thanks to thousands of hours of training the first responders were able to do their jobs and do it well.

Leaders say some bystanders even stepped in to help that day.