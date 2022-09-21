Everyone Is A Winner At Miracle Park’s Battle Of The Carolinas

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Miracle Park one year anniversary Celebration came to an end with the Battle of the Carolinas baseball game.

The game was played between our very own Rock Hill Miracle League team, and an opposing Charlotte team. Every player who has some kind of disability, was given the chance to hit, run the bases, and play defense.

Rock Hill may have taken home the win with a final score of 18 to 3, but as CN2’s Zane Cina found, as cliché as it sounds, everyone really is a winner.