Lake Wylie Family Overwhelmed by Support After Devastating House Fire

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lake Wylie family in York County is still trying to grasp their new reality after losing everything in a house fire.

Thankfully the family of 5 plus their dog made it out okay on Tuesday night, November 16th.

Engage couple, Sara Weaver and veteran Robert Parrish add thanks to a neighbor who saw their home burning – they were able to get out.

Although the couple says they lost nearly everything, they are thankful for those in the community who stepped up to help them.

In the interview above CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaks with the couple who says they are so grateful for the support.

Anyone wanting to help the family can learn more here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/parrish-family-recovery?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

There will also be a fundraiser for the family at Lake Wylie Brewing on December 12th from 3 PM to 6 PM.